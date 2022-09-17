Salem Corporation to install CCTV cameras to monitor overhead water tanks

Mayor A. Ramachandran said on Friday that CCTV cameras would be installed near overhead water tanks to monitor them.

On Friday evening, the Mayor conducted a review meeting with officials regarding water supply.

In the meeting, the Mayor sought details of frequency of water supply to houses in the Corporation limits in a month through the 57 overhead water tanks and the 1.17 lakh water connections.

The Mayor also sought suggestions to supply water to houses at regular intervals and instructed the officials to gather accurate details of water connections from each overhead water tank.

The Mayor said that to ensure water is supplied to residences at regular intervals, CCTV cameras are to be fixed in all the overhead water tanks, and he ordered the fitters to display the time of water supply with a date in the respective areas.

The Mayor also instructed the officials to monitor whether domestic water connections are used for commercial purposes.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, city engineer G. Ravi, assistant commissioners Ramesh Babu, Santhi, Thiagarajan, Kathiresan and Subbaiah participated.

