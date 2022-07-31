Salem Corporation to increase the number of licensed plumbers

As of now, the civic body has only five licensed plumbers

A plumber’s licence will be cancelled if he was found giving water connection or repairing pipelines without permission. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

July 31, 2022 18:21 IST

The Salem Corporation has decided to grant licences to more plumbers, with conditions, to sort out issues related to providing new water connections and repairing existing lines.

Until 2007, the residents of Salem city had to apply through a licensed plumber to get water connection. The plumber will pay the amount to the civic body and get permission for the new connection after completing all formalities. This system was changed later and people can now approach the Corporation directly or through a licensed plumber.

As the number of plumbers is low, there are delays in attending to repairs in Corporation areas. So the Municipal Administration department has instructed all the Corporations to increase the number of plumbers, say sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Based on this, the civic body has decided to increase the number of licensed plumbers. As of now, only five licensed plumbers are in the Corporation and they are unable to attend to complaints or provide new connections to residences on time. A plumber has to pay ₹ 50,000 as deposit and ₹ 5,000 every year to renew licence,” a Salem Corporation official said.

The Corporation has listed 11 conditions to provide the licence, including the right to give connection or repair pipelines only after getting permission from the Commissioner or officer deputed by him. A plumber’s licence will be cancelled if he was found giving water connection or repairing lines without permission. The works must be completed in the presence of a staff of the civic body. Every month, the plumber should get a signature from the City Engineer after registering the details of the work he has done. The plumbers should use equipment with BIS standards, the official added.

A resolution was passed regarding this at the recent council meeting. According to the officials, work on providing licence would begin soon based on instructions from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration.