Salem Corporation to impose fine on owners of stray cattle

February 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

Failure to pay the fine will result in impounding and auctioning of the animals, says a resolution passed in the recent council meeting

M. Sabari

Cattle wandering on the busy Bazaar Street in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Salem Corporation has decided to impose fine on owners of stray cattle such as cow, buffalo, and horse that roam freely on the roads and disrupt traffic. If the owners fail to pay the fine, the animals will be impounded and auctioned.

People rearing cows, buffaloes, horses, and pigs in the Corporation do not keep the animals in sheds and instead leave them on the roads. Some cattle owners tether the animals along the roads. As a result, the cattle roam on the roads, particularly on pedestrian paths, resulting in traffic congestion. The Corporation has been receiving complaints from the public in this regard.

As per the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act 1997, local bodies have the authority to remove cattle from the roads and to impose fines on cattle owners. The Act also paves the way for auctioning the seized animals if owners fail to pay the fine within 48 hours of the seizure, and the auctioning amount will be paid into the Corporation’s account.

The Corporation, in the recent council meeting, passed a resolution to impound stray cattle and fine the owners. According to the resolution, cows, buffaloes, and horses under the age of three will be fined ₹ 250 a day, and those aged above three will be fined ₹ 500. While a single goat will be charged ₹ 100, the fine for pigs will be ₹ 10 per kg. Along with the fine amount, the owners must pay ₹ 100 as maintenance charge per day. Failing to pay the fine and the maintenance charge will lead to the auction of the animal, the Corporation added in the resolution.

According to the civic body officials, work on the animal pound is in progress, and the Corporation staff will soon start impounding stray animals.

