Salem Corporation to get additional three micro composting centres

December 22, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Salem

Salem Corporation will get an additional three microcomposting centres at a cost of ₹2.97 crore, and the work for these are expected to be completed in three months.

Health officials said that Salem Corporation, the fifth-largest corporation in Tamil Nadu with more than 10 lakh people residing in 60 wards in the city, is divided into four zones: Hasthampatti, Ammapet, Kondalampatti, and Suramangalam. There are 2.38 lakh residences, 25,457 commercial establishments, 78 daily markets, and two bus stands, the Old Bus Stand and the New Bus Stand.

On an average, 500 tonnes of waste are collected a day from these locations.

The Corporation creates awareness among the residents to segregate bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste at the time of handing over to the cleanliness workers. However, officials added that in many places, people dump all the waste together.

The workers segregated the waste and sent the bio-degradable waste to 28 micro composting centres within the Corporation’s limits, where it was converted into natural manure and provided to farmers and people who have terrace gardens.

The wet waste (fruits and vegetables) is taken to the bio-gas plant at Vaikkalpattarai. The remaining waste is dumped at the Chettichavadi dump yard.

Considering the increase in population and increase in waste collection, the Salem Corporation decided to create additional micro composting centres.

Based on the decision, at Ward 6, three composting centres are to be created. Mayor A. Ramachandran launched the construction of the three centres on Sunday. The corporation aims to set up micro composting centres in all the wards to make Salem Corporation a garbage-free city, officials pointed out.

Salem City Health Officer Dr. N. Yogananth said that the work for the three centres will be completed in three to four months. In order to reduce waste dumping at the Chettichavadi dump yard, Salem Corporation plans to establish eight additional micro composting centres in the near future. In the long run, dumping of waste at Chettichavadi will be totally stopped, the health officer added.

