Salem Corporation to erect fences around on its lands to prevent encroachment

March 08, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Salem

Salem Corporation has decided to erect fences around its lands at ₹10 crore to prevent encroachments.

Salem Corporation has 60 wards with over 10 lakh population. Due to the implementation of various projects under the Smart Cities Mission and with State government funds, the land value in Salem Corporation and its nearby areas is increasing every month. Due to this, some people, with the help of political parties, are purposely encroaching upon Corporation lands, especially the ones situated near the end of Corporation limits.

Though the Corporation is removing these encroachments at regular intervals, the encroachers continue to encroach upon the lands. A few are even moving court, and it has become difficult for the Corporation to remove the encroachments and have to wait for the court verdict.

Under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, developers and promoters are mandated to allot a certain space of the total layout area as OSR land and hand it over to the respective local bodies. A few people are encroaching on this land and constructing buildings. Salem Corporation owns 33 OSR lands to the tune of 31,643 sq. ft., and of those, already 11 OSR lands are completely fenced and works are going on in the remaining 22 lands.

Salem Corporation officials said steps had been taken to retrieve the lands that was handed over to the Corporation as OSR lands or playing grounds. The officials were engaged in identifying these lands and the Corporation had decided to protect these lands with fences at ₹10 crore and display a board to prevent encroachments, the said.