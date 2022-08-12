Salem Corporation to distribute 2.33 lakh national flags to residents in the city

Staff Reporter Salem
August 12, 2022 18:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem Corporation aims to distribute 2.33 lakh national flags to people residing in the city limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebration, the Central Government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to every Indian to participate in the campaign by displaying the National Flag at their home from August 13 to 15. 

Based on this, the Corporation has decided to distribute 2.33 lakh national flag to people in the city. ‘On Thursday, City Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected these works at Ponnammapet and Hasthampatti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app