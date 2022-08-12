Salem Corporation to distribute 2.33 lakh national flags to residents in the city

The Salem Corporation aims to distribute 2.33 lakh national flags to people residing in the city limits.

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebration, the Central Government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to every Indian to participate in the campaign by displaying the National Flag at their home from August 13 to 15.

Based on this, the Corporation has decided to distribute 2.33 lakh national flag to people in the city. ‘On Thursday, City Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected these works at Ponnammapet and Hasthampatti.