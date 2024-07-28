GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salem Corporation to construct diversion channels at Bodinaickenpatti Lake

Published - July 28, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Renovation works being carried out at Bodinaickepatti Lake in Salem on Saturday.

Renovation works being carried out at Bodinaickepatti Lake in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation will construct diversion channels at ₹57.5 lakh at Bodinaickenpatti Lake to drain excess rainwater from the water body.

The 20.25-acre Lake is an important water source for Old Suramangalam and J.J. Nagar. On rainy days, excess water from the lake overflows into nearby areas. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that Bodinaickenpatti Lake would be rejuvenated at ₹19 crore. A work order was issued on June 4 last year and the works, including fencing the whole lake, strengthening bunds, laying walking path, developing a park, creating a place for fishing, and earmarking space for birds and animals to drink water, are nearing completion.

The AIADMK alleged that the Salem Corporation did not plan the renovation works properly and was now seeking additional funds. The Opposition leader (AIADMK) in Salem Corporation, N. Yadhavamoorthy, said ₹19 crore was sanctioned for the works. But there was no proper channels to drain the excess water from the lake. The Corporation officials had prepared a detailed project report for diversion channels only now. If the officials had planned properly earlier, the diversion channels could have been taken up with the works that were going on. Since this was waste of the public money, the party raised the issue in the Corporation Council meeting, he said.

Denying the allegations, Suramangalam Zone Executive Engineer Thilaga said that earlier rainwater would drain into the nearby land from the lake. Now, a DPR was prepared for constructing diversion channels at ₹57.50 lakh and submitted to the government for approval.

