Salem Corporation to conduct sports meet for councillors, staff

M. Sabari Salem
August 30, 2022 18:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

To create awareness on fitness, the Salem Corporation has decided to conduct a sports meet for its staff and councillors soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has planned to conduct running competition (100 m, 200 m, 400 m, and 1,200 m), long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, football, basketball, volleyball, throw ball, badminton, kabadi, swimming, cricket, Kho-kho, ring ball, and pull the rope. Recently, the Salem Corporation passed a resolution in this regard at the council meeting.

Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani said that during Independence Day, competitions for staff were conducted in the zone and prizes were distributed to the winners. As many welcomed the initiative, she appealed to the Mayor and the Commissioner to conduct a sports meet for all the staff in the Corporation and councillors.

“They accepted my idea. We, councillors, attend to various problems of people every day. We receive around 30 calls from the public a day. To keep our mind fresh and positive, such competitions will help,” Ms. Umarani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation officials said that on Monday, an official communication had been sent to each staff member and councillor asking them to register their names for the competitions they wished to participate. They had been instructed to consult their doctors before participating in the competitions, as some councillors had health complications. Soon, a date would be fixed for the sports meet, the officials added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app