Salem Corporation to conduct sports meet for councillors, staff

To create awareness on fitness, the Salem Corporation has decided to conduct a sports meet for its staff and councillors soon.

The Corporation has planned to conduct running competition (100 m, 200 m, 400 m, and 1,200 m), long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, football, basketball, volleyball, throw ball, badminton, kabadi, swimming, cricket, Kho-kho, ring ball, and pull the rope. Recently, the Salem Corporation passed a resolution in this regard at the council meeting.

Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani said that during Independence Day, competitions for staff were conducted in the zone and prizes were distributed to the winners. As many welcomed the initiative, she appealed to the Mayor and the Commissioner to conduct a sports meet for all the staff in the Corporation and councillors.

“They accepted my idea. We, councillors, attend to various problems of people every day. We receive around 30 calls from the public a day. To keep our mind fresh and positive, such competitions will help,” Ms. Umarani said.

The Corporation officials said that on Monday, an official communication had been sent to each staff member and councillor asking them to register their names for the competitions they wished to participate. They had been instructed to consult their doctors before participating in the competitions, as some councillors had health complications. Soon, a date would be fixed for the sports meet, the officials added.