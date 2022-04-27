Salem Corporation to appoint 942 conservancy workers

Mayor A. Ramachandran releasing a booklet containing the contact details of councillors and corporation officials in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The corporation council meeting which was convened on Wednesday passed a resolution to appoint 942 conservancy workers through women self-help groups to solve the shortage of work force.

Earlier, the meeting condoled the death of 11 persons due to electrocution in Thanjavur. The members observed two minutes silence.

Yadavamoorthy of AIADMK said that all the seven wards represented by their councillors were ignored by the corporation and wanted development works to be executed without any discrimination. Mayor A. Ramachandran said that works are carried out without any discrimination.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi pointed out that during the rainy season, water enters many houses in her ward no. 7 and want drains and sewage channels to be desilted. K.C. Selvaraj (AIADMK) wanted the sitting fee of ₹ 800 per council meeting to be increased to ₹ 5,000. A few councillors pointed out the delay in execution of underground cabling works and wanted the works to be completed at the earliest.

M. Emayavarman (ward 44) of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi said that none from the Dalit communities were elected to the 14 posts, including zone chairman or heads of various committees and spoke with covering his eyes with a black cloth.

Commissioner T. Christuraj said that problems in all the wards will be ascertained and steps will be taken to solve it.

A total of 25 resolutions were passed in the meeting.