Salem Corporation tells residents not to engage private persons to clean sewers

February 24, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

Salem Corporation has warned the residents not to hire private persons to clean or remove blocks in the sewers and told them to approach conservancy workers for such works.

Some people recently shared a video on social media in which they claimed that a conservation worker of the Corporation was cleaning a sewer without any safety equipment. The Corporation inquired and found that the person was not a conservancy worker. He cleaned the sewer on the request of local residents.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that private persons cleaning the sewers should be avoided in all 60 wards. If there were any blocks in the channel, the public should inform the conservancy worker, sanitary inspector, sanitary officer, or city health officer of the respective area. Case would be registered against people who ask private persons to enter the sewers and clean them without obtaining permission from the Corporation. Action would be taken against such persons, Mr. Christuraj added.

Mr. Christuraj said the civic body was providing adequate safety equipment and instruments to conservancy workers on a regular basis. “We also instructed conservancy workers to use the safety equipment while they work,” he added.