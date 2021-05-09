Salem Corporation shifts markets to open spaces

The Salem Corporation has ordered shifting of vegetable markets to open spaces to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

A press release from Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that the civic body has ordered to shift Uzhavar Santhais and weekly markets to open spaces to prevent crowding and to ensure physical distancing.

The Sooramangalam uzhavar santhai would be shifted to Jawahar Mill grounds, Pal Market, New bus stand, Kurungachavadi weekly market would be shifted to Perumalmalai main road, Sooramangalam weekly market to the main road nearby. The vegetable market near Anandha Bridge would be shifted to CSI School grounds on Shevapet Main Road.

The markets would start functioning at alternative places from Monday.