Salem Corporation sets up urban forest at two places

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh (second left) visiting an urban forest near Selanaikenpatti in Salem on Friday.

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, the Salem Corporation on Friday set up urban forest to increase green cover within the city.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh launched the programme near the micro-composting centre in Selanaikenpatti and at Auto Colony in Thadampatti.

Green cover

Mr. Sadheesh said that about 500 trees would be planted at both the places and it would improve green cover within urban limits. He added that native varieties were planted here.

Mr.Sadheesh said under the Jal Shakti Abyan scheme, the Corporation had set up urban forest at five places within the city and planted about 4,200 trees.

“All these trees have grown well in a short period of time and it will help reduce pollution within city limits and improve groundwater level. It will also prevent flood-like situations here,” he said.

The Corporation had also planted 10,120 saplings on its various office premises, he added.

The Commissioner said that the groundwater table had improved through water body rejuvenation carried out under the Abyan and it prevented water scarcity issues during this summer season.

However, a request had been made to the authorities concerned to study the changes in groundwater levels and give a report, Mr. Sadheesh said.

