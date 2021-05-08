Coimbatore

Salem Corporation sets up new CCC with triage centre

The Salem Corporation has set up additional COVID-19 care centres (CCC) with triage centre considering the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, City Health Officer K. Parthibhan and other senior officials inspected the COVID-19 care centre at Gandhi Stadium on Friday and reviewed the arrangements.

According to officials, the facility would have 150 beds, and the triage centre would screen patients who test positive for COVID-19.

This is second such centre set up by the Corporation.

It was also planning to set up a CCC at a college near Ammapet.

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is working on setting up a separate triage centre for patients brought in ambulance.

Recently, three patients died while being treated in ambulances at the hospital due to lack of beds. The effort to set up a triage centre is aimed at avoiding such deaths.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 10:57:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-corporation-sets-up-new-ccc-with-triage-centre/article34516918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY