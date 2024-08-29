GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salem Corporation revises water charge and deposit for commercial connections

Published - August 29, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Salem Corporation has revised the monthly charge for drinking water and deposit amount for commercial water connections.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), to provide protected drinking water to all 60 wards in Salem Corporation in a public-private partnership (PPP), a detailed project report prepared by a private company was submitted to the government. The government gave consent and administrative sanction for the project worth ₹758.13 crore on March 6, 2024. In this project cost, 30% (₹227.44 crore) was provided by the Union Government. While considering the project, the government instructed the Corporation to increase the charges for commercial water connections.

The Corporation officials said that compared to other Corporations, the deposit amount and monthly charges for the commercial water connections were high in Salem Corporation. Similarly, for all commercial connections, the deposit amount and monthly charges were the same. Due to this, people avoided getting commercial connections in Salem Corporation and small commercial establishments wanted to disconnect the water connections. The Corporation fixed ₹50,000 as deposit amount and ₹3,001 as monthly charges for commercial establishments and ₹1 lakh is deposit for industries. So after consultation with the higher officials and government, the deposit amount and monthly charges were revised by the Corporation.

Under the revised charges, for commercial establishments under 1,000 sq. ft., ₹20,000 is the deposit amount and ₹300 is the monthly charge; for 1,001 to 3,000 sq. ft., ₹25,000 as deposit and ₹400 as monthly charge; for 3,001 to 5,000 sq. ft., ₹25,000 is the deposit amount and ₹500 monthly charge and for 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft. ₹30,000 deposit and ₹700 monthly charge. For commercial establishments above 10,000 sq. ft., the deposit amount is ₹30,000 and monthly charge ₹1,000. For industries, the deposit amount is ₹50,000 and the monthly charge ₹1,500. For all types of residences, the deposit amount is ₹10,000 and there was no change in the monthly charge of ₹151, the officials added.

Stating that the deposit amount and monthly charges had been reduced drastically, the officials said that through this, more commercial establishments would get new connections, and it would increase the Corporation’s revenue.

