Salem Corporation revises proposal to develop Panamarathupatti

January 14, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Salem Corporation has sent a revised proposal for ₹230 crore to the State government to develop Panamarathupatti lake as a tourist spot and pump surplus water from Mettur dam to the lake.

The lake, built by the British in 1911 at ₹9.68 lakh and spread over 2,137 acres, was once the main water source for the Salem Corporation. It was developed to provide water for agriculture and drinking water residents of the city and nearby villages.

Owing to a number of factors, inflow to the Panamarathupatti Lake stopped completely, and it has remained a dry bed covered in invasive prosopis julioflora vegetation for the last 23 years. In 2016, the then AIADMK government, with the help of a private company, cleared the vegetation from a few hundred acres of the lake. There have been demands by political parties, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), to pump surplus water from Mettur Dam to the Panamarathupatti Lake.

Salem Corporation officials said that in 2021–22, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru visited the lake and announced its restoration at ₹98 crore. The works proposed were strengthening the lake bunds, setting up eco-tourism, and providing drinking water to villages in the locality.

The Salem Corporation awarded a tender to a private company to remove the prosopis juliflora at a cost of ₹1.84 crore. The company was able to remove it only on a few acres. In response to the demand for pumping water from Mettur dam to the lake, the Salem Corporation has now prepared a revised proposal at a cost of ₹230 crore. The proposal aims to pump surplus water from Mettur dam, strengthen lake bunds, develop walking tracks, introduce boating services, and set up tourism infrastructure. The officials added that these measures will help improve the lake and the surrounding area for locals and tourists alike.

Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said the the government is expected to issue an order soon in this regard.