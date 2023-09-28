Salem Corporation revises fine amount in plastic waste management rules

September 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation revised the fine amount in the plastic waste management rules of 2016, and it ranges from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh.

Under the Solid Waste Management rules, the person who creates solid waste is responsible for handing it over to the waste collectors of the local bodies by segregating the waste as degradable and non-degradable.

Under Part XII of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, litter or dumping of solid waste at any public place or open land is banned, and legal action and the slapping of fines shall be enforced. Based on that, Salem Corporation fixed fine amount for solid waste disposal and revised the fine amount for plastic waste usage.

As per the rule, a fine of ₹50 will be imposed for not segregating the waste for residences, ₹100 for commercial establishments, and ₹1,000 fine for commercial vehicles. For not clearing building demolition waste, the fine is ₹1,000 for the first time, ₹5,000, and ₹10,000 for the second and third times.

For dumping waste materials in water bodies, the fine will be ₹1,000; for urinating in public places, ₹50; open defecation ₹100; and dumping garbage in public places by commercial establishments attracts a fine of ₹5,000. Dumping biomedical waste with garbage will result in ₹5,000 fine for the first, ₹10,000, and ₹25,000 for the second and third times.

Likewise, in the plastic waste management rules, a fine of ₹100 fine will be slapped on a person who uses one-time-use plastic, ₹200 for a second time, and ₹500 for a third time. If a commercial establishment uses one-time-use plastic, it will attract ₹1,000 fine for the first time, ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 for the second and third times.

A commercial establishment storing and selling one-time-use plastic will attract ₹10,000 as fine for the first time, ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 for the second and third times. For storing and selling one-time-use plastic, the fine will be ₹25,000 for the first time, ₹50,000, and ₹1 lakh for the second and third time.

Salem Corporation officials said a resolution was passed in this regard in the council meeting held on Tuesday. Soon, these changes would be published in the district gazette and implemented.