HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Corporation revises fine amount in plastic waste management rules

September 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The civic body has also fixed fine amount for solid waste disposal in Salem.

The civic body has also fixed fine amount for solid waste disposal in Salem. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Salem Corporation revised the fine amount in the plastic waste management rules of 2016, and it ranges from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh.

Under the Solid Waste Management rules, the person who creates solid waste is responsible for handing it over to the waste collectors of the local bodies by segregating the waste as degradable and non-degradable.

ALSO READ
AIADMK stages walkout from Salem Corporation Council meeting after spat with DMK

Under Part XII of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, litter or dumping of solid waste at any public place or open land is banned, and legal action and the slapping of fines shall be enforced. Based on that, Salem Corporation fixed fine amount for solid waste disposal and revised the fine amount for plastic waste usage.

As per the rule, a fine of ₹50 will be imposed for not segregating the waste for residences, ₹100 for commercial establishments, and ₹1,000 fine for commercial vehicles. For not clearing building demolition waste, the fine is ₹1,000 for the first time, ₹5,000, and ₹10,000 for the second and third times.

For dumping waste materials in water bodies, the fine will be ₹1,000; for urinating in public places, ₹50; open defecation ₹100; and dumping garbage in public places by commercial establishments attracts a fine of ₹5,000. Dumping biomedical waste with garbage will result in ₹5,000 fine for the first, ₹10,000, and ₹25,000 for the second and third times.

Likewise, in the plastic waste management rules, a fine of ₹100 fine will be slapped on a person who uses one-time-use plastic, ₹200 for a second time, and ₹500 for a third time. If a commercial establishment uses one-time-use plastic, it will attract ₹1,000 fine for the first time, ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 for the second and third times.

A commercial establishment storing and selling one-time-use plastic will attract ₹10,000 as fine for the first time, ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 for the second and third times. For storing and selling one-time-use plastic, the fine will be ₹25,000 for the first time, ₹50,000, and ₹1 lakh for the second and third time.

Salem Corporation officials said a resolution was passed in this regard in the council meeting held on Tuesday. Soon, these changes would be published in the district gazette and implemented.

Related Topics

Salem / urban solid waste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.