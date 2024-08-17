Salem Corporation proposes new drainage systems to tackle waterlogging

The Salem Corporation has identified 30 locations for the construction of stormwater drainage and sewage channels at an estimated cost of ₹135 crore, in an effort to prevent rainwater stagnation across its four zones. The proposal has been submitted to the government for approval.

Salem Corporation, which encompasses 60 wards within the Kondalampatti, Suramangalam, Ammapet, and Hasthampatti zones, currently maintains a network of sewage channels and over 5,000 small bridges. However, many of these drainage systems, constructed over 30 years ago, have deteriorated, leading to frequent waterlogging issues. Recent rains have led to stagnant sewage and rainwater flooding several areas, including low-lying regions like Pachapatti, Alagapuram, and Ammapet, with water even entering homes.

In response to these challenges, the corporation has decided to build new stormwater and sewage channels to mitigate waterlogging and prevent water from flowing over roads, which has caused significant disruptions for vehicular traffic, and has identified 30 key locations. Additionally, they have also undertaken the desilting of existing drainage channels and stormwater drains.

The corporation has prepared a report and sent it to the government, and a decision is expected soon.

