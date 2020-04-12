Salem Corporation procures BHEL equipment for disinfection

As part of disinfection measures, the Salem Corporation has procured four disinfectant equipment designed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for disinfecting public spaces here.

Utilising constituency development funds of Salem West cMLA G. Venkatachalam, the Salem Corporation procured four Combat Covid-19 DSFC 2000.009 disinfectant machines from BHEL at cost of ₹15 Lakh.

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, Mr. Venkatachalam and Corporation officials reviewed the functioning of the machines at Reddiyur here on Saturday.

According to Corporation officials, the newly-procured machines could spray the disinfectants covering a large area like roads and other government buildings in a short span of time compared to spraying those spaces using hand held machines.

Mr. Sadheesh said, “disinfection measures have been intensified in the Corporation limits. The machines would be used to spray disinfectants at places were COVID-19 positive cases have been reported and other places.”

According to Corporation officials, disinfectants are sprayed using 68 hand sprayers, 15 mist blowers and four trucks in its limits.

Mr. Sadheesh said that special arrangements have been made in containment zones to deliver essential commodities to the residents.

“Eight trucks have been separately arranged to deliver vegetables in the cordoned off areas. Contact numbers have been provided to the residents and arrangements have been made for door delivery of groceries. Public should cooperate with government’s efforts and stay indoors”, he said.