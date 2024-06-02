Salem Corporation prepares DPR to renovate Ismail Khan Lake at ₹42 crore

Salem Corporation has submitted to the government a detailed project report (DPR) to renovate Ismail Khan Lake at ₹42 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ismail Khan Lake, situated near the Nagaramalai Adivaram in Alagapuram and spread over 19 acres, is the main source to recharge groundwater at Alagapuram, Kuranguchavadi, and Nagaramalai Adivaram. The main water source for this lake is Nagaramalai and during rainy season, water from Nagaramalai fills the lake.

The local residents demanded rejuvenation of the lake to store more water and prevent encroachments. Based on the demand, during the Salem Corporation budget in February this year, Mayor A. Ramachandran announced that the Ismail Khan Lake would be renovated.

The Suramangalam zone officials prepared a DPR to renovate the lake and are awaiting the government’s approval.

The officials said the DPR included strengthening the bunds of the lake, preventing sewage water from entering the lake by constructing separate channels, developing a park and walking path, installing LED lights and children playing equipment, and creating a separate path for cycling near the lake. For the first time in Salem Corporation, a zip line would come up in the lake. Renovation works were nearing completion at Bodinaickenpatti, Mookaneri, and Allikuttai lakes in Salem corporation area at a total cost of ₹52 crore. Likewise, renovation works at Pallapatti Lake were completed at ₹35 crore, the officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.