Salem Corporation prepares DPR to renovate Ismail Khan Lake at ₹42 crore

Published - June 02, 2024 06:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The Ismail Khan Lake at Alagapuram in Salem Corporation.

The Ismail Khan Lake at Alagapuram in Salem Corporation. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem Corporation has submitted to the government a detailed project report (DPR) to renovate Ismail Khan Lake at ₹42 crore.

Ismail Khan Lake, situated near the Nagaramalai Adivaram in Alagapuram and spread over 19 acres, is the main source to recharge groundwater at Alagapuram, Kuranguchavadi, and Nagaramalai Adivaram. The main water source for this lake is Nagaramalai and during rainy season, water from Nagaramalai fills the lake.

The local residents demanded rejuvenation of the lake to store more water and prevent encroachments. Based on the demand, during the Salem Corporation budget in February this year, Mayor A. Ramachandran announced that the Ismail Khan Lake would be renovated.

The Suramangalam zone officials prepared a DPR to renovate the lake and are awaiting the government’s approval.

The officials said the DPR included strengthening the bunds of the lake, preventing sewage water from entering the lake by constructing separate channels, developing a park and walking path, installing LED lights and children playing equipment, and creating a separate path for cycling near the lake. For the first time in Salem Corporation, a zip line would come up in the lake. Renovation works were nearing completion at Bodinaickenpatti, Mookaneri, and Allikuttai lakes in Salem corporation area at a total cost of ₹52 crore. Likewise, renovation works at Pallapatti Lake were completed at ₹35 crore, the officials added.

