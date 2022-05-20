Salem Corporation passes resolution to implement tax hike

The Salem Corporation in an emergency meeting decided to implement property tax hike with effect from April 1.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting. Commissioner T. Christuraj and Deputy Mayor M.Saradha Devi were present.

DMK councillor J. Jayakumar moved the resolution on increasing property tax rates as per the recent order passed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. AIADMK members boycotted the session condemning the hike and raised slogans against the Corporation and the State government for hiking tax rates.

The resolution says that objections were invited from the public after the Corporation publicised revised property tax rates at its offices and on its website. The resolution pointed out that a majority of objection letters demanded withdrawal of tax hike and retaining previous tax percentages.

However, considering that the rates were not revised in the last 24 years and retaining developed areas in existing slabs would lead to revenue loss to the Corporation, a resolution was passed to hike the tax rates for residential buildings, non-residential buildings and vacant lands, it said.