Salem Corporation passes resolution to erect former CM Karunanidhi’s statue at Anna Park

November 25, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation, on Friday, passed a resolution at the council meeting to erect a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Park on Omalur Main Road.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting and read out an urgent resolution to install the statue, which was welcomed by the DMK councillors. A total of 50 resolutions were passed in the meeting.

The committee, headed by Suramangalam zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiyamudhan, formed to give suggestions on even distribution of drinking water to city residents submitted its report.

Speaking at the meeting, AIADMK councillor K.C. Selvaraj said that they welcomed the book fair being conducted at Corporation grounds near the New Bus Stand. He sought clarifications from the civic body officials on the action taken on encroachments at the bus stand, procurement of LED lights for over ₹ 4 crore, and the estimation prepared for renovating community halls. The officials replied that the estimate would vary depending on the need for drainage and other facilities at the community halls.

Ward 9 councillor V. Deivalingam (DMK) wanted the Corporation to allocate funds to councillors to provide basic amenities in their wards. Ward 34 councillor (DMK) Esan D. Elango said the Corporation should eradicate use of plastics in the city. He also suggested operation of mobile tax collection vehicles and opening of counselling centres in all 16 urban primary health centres.