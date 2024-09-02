Salem Corporation officials issue notices to 290 shops and impose fines on houses for not following anti-dengue measures

The Salem Corporation officials issued notices to 290 shops till Sunday for not properly following anti-dengue measures. It also imposed fine on five houses.

Considering the rain at regular intervals in the Corporation limits and the onset of the North-East Monsoon, it has intensified the anti-dengue measures. The Corporation provided 100 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) for each zone and a total of 400 workers are involved in the work. The DBC workers are visiting door-to-door and checking the water tanks.

Similarly, the workers removed the unused tyres in the city, which is the main mosquitoes breeding source. The workers are seizing the tyres and also issuing notices. The workers are also inspecting shops and commercial establishments.

Corporation officials said that until Sunday notices were issued to 290 shops for not properly following the anti-dengue measures. First time, notices will be issued to the shops and second-time offence, fine will be slapped.

After a person tested positive for dengue in Ward 21, workers checked mosquito breeding sources in every house in the locality and ₹2,000 fine was imposed on five houses where mosquito larvae were found in water. The workers also poured abate in stored water.

The workers were instructed to visit all important public places where rainwater is stagnating and schools and colleges as part of anti-mosquito drive. Shops and commercial establishments, including theatres and malls, were also instructed to follow the measures strictly to prevent mosquitoes. Action will be taken against the erring people under the Public Health Act, officials added.

