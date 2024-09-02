GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Corporation officials issue notices to 290 shops and impose fines on houses for not following anti-dengue measures

Published - September 02, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
As part of anti-dengue measures, Salem Corporation workers removing unused tyres from shops at Kumarasamipatti on Monday.

As part of anti-dengue measures, Salem Corporation workers removing unused tyres from shops at Kumarasamipatti on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation officials issued notices to 290 shops till Sunday for not properly following anti-dengue measures. It also imposed fine on five houses.

Considering the rain at regular intervals in the Corporation limits and the onset of the North-East Monsoon, it has intensified the anti-dengue measures. The Corporation provided 100 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) for each zone and a total of 400 workers are involved in the work. The DBC workers are visiting door-to-door and checking the water tanks.

Similarly, the workers removed the unused tyres in the city, which is the main mosquitoes breeding source. The workers are seizing the tyres and also issuing notices. The workers are also inspecting shops and commercial establishments.

Corporation officials said that until Sunday notices were issued to 290 shops for not properly following the anti-dengue measures. First time, notices will be issued to the shops and second-time offence, fine will be slapped.

After a person tested positive for dengue in Ward 21, workers checked mosquito breeding sources in every house in the locality and ₹2,000 fine was imposed on five houses where mosquito larvae were found in water. The workers also poured abate in stored water.

The workers were instructed to visit all important public places where rainwater is stagnating and schools and colleges as part of anti-mosquito drive. Shops and commercial establishments, including theatres and malls, were also instructed to follow the measures strictly to prevent mosquitoes. Action will be taken against the erring people under the Public Health Act, officials added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.