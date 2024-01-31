ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Corporation Mayor’s daughter-in-law dies

January 31, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Sudha (37), the daughter-in-law of Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, died reportedly due to ill health at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMC) here on Wednesday.

Sudha was married to the mayor’s son Sudarshan Babu (42) for 15 years and they have a 13-year-old daughter. According to relatives, she was being treated for diabetes and she was taken to the Chinnakollapatti Government Primary Health Centre on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. She was later referred to the GMKMC, where doctors declared her dead.

As the news spread, her parents and relatives gathered at the hospital and claimed that she was not given proper food and treatment by her husband’s family and demanded action against them. Relatives gathered at the Kannankurichi police station to lodge a complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US