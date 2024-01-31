Salem Corporation Mayor’s daughter-in-law dies

January 31, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - SALEM

Sudha (37), the daughter-in-law of Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, died reportedly due to ill health at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMC) here on Wednesday.

Sudha was married to the mayor’s son Sudarshan Babu (42) for 15 years and they have a 13-year-old daughter. According to relatives, she was being treated for diabetes and she was taken to the Chinnakollapatti Government Primary Health Centre on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. She was later referred to the GMKMC, where doctors declared her dead.

As the news spread, her parents and relatives gathered at the hospital and claimed that she was not given proper food and treatment by her husband’s family and demanded action against them. Relatives gathered at the Kannankurichi police station to lodge a complaint.