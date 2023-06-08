Salem Corporation makes a U-turn on changing names of Bose Maidan, Nehru Auditorium

June 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation, which passed a resolution requesting the Municipal Administration Department to change the names of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose Maidan (Bose Maidan) and Nehru Auditorium, reversed its decision on Thursday and said the names would not be changed.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Nehru Auditorium was renovated at ₹33.60 crore, Bose Maidan at ₹10.58 crore, Periyar Super Market at ₹19.71 crore at Salem Old Bus Stand, and V.O.C. Market was renovated at ₹14.97 crore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is inaugurating these buildings on June 11 for public use.

Meanwhile, in the council meeting held on Tuesday, the Salem Corporation passed a resolution asking the Municipal Administration Department to name the two-tier bus stand that was constructed after demolishing the Salem Old Bus Stand as Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023, Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam, or Dr. Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023, Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam, Nehru Auditorium to Muthamizh AringnarKalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Nehru Auditorium or Dr. Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Nehru Auditorium and Bose Maidan to Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Bose Maidan or Dr. Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Bose Maidan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised objections to changing the names of Bose Maidan and Nehru Auditorium and sent petitions to the Chief Minister. The BJP State environment protection cell president R.P. Gopinath, who sent the petition, said except for the DMK and its allies, nobody liked to change the names of Bose Maidan and Nehru Auditorium.

“We petitioned on Wednesday to protest in a big way if the names of these places are changed. On Thursday, the Corporation reversed its decision. We thank the Salem Corporation administration for withdrawing its decision to change the names,” Mr. Gopinath said.

In a release on Thursday, Salem Corporation Commissioner (in-charge) P. Ashokkumar said the names of Bose Maidan, Nehru Auditorium, V.O.C. Market, and Periyar Supermarket would not be changed.

