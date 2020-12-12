Salem Corporation launches plogging activity to make city litter-free

Responsible citizens: Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran taking part in a plogging activity in Salem on Saturday.

Voluntary organisations have expressed interest in taking part, says Corpn. Commissioner

Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran on Saturday launched a plogging activity at a few residential areas here to turn the city litter-free.

Mr. Ravichandran along with Hasthampatti Assistant Commissioner K.M. Saravanan and volunteers launched the plogging exercise at Shankar Nagar near Hasthampatti.

The programme has been launched in partnership with residents’ associations and non-governmental organisations.

The Commissioner said in a press release that morning walkers would be provided with a bag, stick and other safety equipment and they could collect litter found along the way. Besides improving health, it would help in keeping the environment clean, he said.

On Saturday, besides Corporation officials, 100 volunteers from Ishan Karthik Nanbargal Kuzhu, No Food Waste, Salem Ilaignyargal Kuzhu, Chenna Krishnapuram Resident Association took part in the plogging exercise at Shankar Nagar, Rajaram nagar, Tamilsangam Road and collected 650 kg plastic waste.

Mr.Ravichandran said, “It is being planned as a public movement so that there was more public participation in keeping the city clean. Several voluntary organisations have expressed interest in taking part in this exercise. We hope that the public would develop a sense of responsibility to keep their premises clean as the programme gains momentum.”

He added that at the moment, they are planning to conduct the exercise once a week, mostly on Saturdays between 6 a.m and 9 a.m. . Salem Corporation has invited volunteers to be part of the programme.