Salem Corporation invites nurses for internship

SALEM

06 June 2021 21:06 IST

The Salem Corporation has invited nurses, lab technicians and computer science graduates for internship in COVID-19 management.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said the Corporation would be hiring for internship training 20 persons who had completed B.Sc.Nursing, Diploma in nursing and general nursing and midwifery, 40 persons who had completed auxillary nursing and midwifery as urban health nurses, 50 persons as laboratory technicians and 50 persons who had completed B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Science for field survey as part of COVID-19 management.

Nursing interns would be provided with a stipend of ₹14,000, ₹11,000 for urban health nurses, ₹9,000 for laboratory technicians and ₹8,000 per month for field survey workers. Interested persons, who had graduated within three years, could attend the walk-in interview at Kottai Multi-purpose hall on June 7 (Monday) at 11 a.m., the release said.

