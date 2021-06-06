Coimbatore

Salem Corporation invites nurses for internship

The Salem Corporation has invited nurses, lab technicians and computer science graduates for internship in COVID-19 management.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said the Corporation would be hiring for internship training 20 persons who had completed B.Sc.Nursing, Diploma in nursing and general nursing and midwifery, 40 persons who had completed auxillary nursing and midwifery as urban health nurses, 50 persons as laboratory technicians and 50 persons who had completed B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Science for field survey as part of COVID-19 management.

Nursing interns would be provided with a stipend of ₹14,000, ₹11,000 for urban health nurses, ₹9,000 for laboratory technicians and ₹8,000 per month for field survey workers. Interested persons, who had graduated within three years, could attend the walk-in interview at Kottai Multi-purpose hall on June 7 (Monday) at 11 a.m., the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 8:24:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-corporation-invites-nurses-for-internship/article34745930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY