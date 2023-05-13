Salem Corporation increases road cutting charges for water supply connection

May 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Salem Corporation has increased the road cutting (digging) and supervising (road restoration) charges by 5 % for providing new drinking water connections in the city.

Corporation officials said that for the past 10 years, the road-cutting and supervising charges have not been increased. , The Corporation’s auditing department raised an objection in this regard and pointed out that by not increasing the charges, the revenue for the civic body was affected. Following the audit objection, the Corporation passed a resolution to hike the charges by 5% during the council meeting held last month.

As per the revised charges, ₹ 2,079 (existing charge- ₹ 1,980) would be collected as road cutting charges for mud road length of one metre to 30 metres and ₹4,594 (existing charge- ₹ 4,375) for mud road lengths of 31 metres to 90 metres. The supervising charges ₹1,659 (existing charge- ₹1,580) for one to 30 metres of mud road and ₹3,933 (existing charge-₹ 3,746) for 31 to 90 metres of mud road.

For one metre to 30 metres of tar road, ₹4,457 (existing rate- ₹4,245) and for 31 to 90 metres of tar road ₹8,675 (old charge- ₹ 8,262) would be collected as road cutting charges. As supervising charges, ₹2,746 (existing charge- ₹2,615) would be collected for one to 30 metre tar roads, and ₹6,363 (old rate- ₹6,060) would be collected for 31 to 90 metre roads.

For one-metre to 30-metre cement concrete road, ₹5,419 (existing charge-₹4,904) and for a 31-metre to 90-metre road ₹9,863 are fixed as road cutting charges. Likewise, ₹ 3,231 (old rate ₹3,077) would be collected as supervising charges for one metre to 30 metre cement concrete road and ₹7,472 (existing charge- ₹7,116) for 31 metre to 90 metre concrete cement road.

Engineering department officials said the revised charges would be effective till next March and would be revised annually.