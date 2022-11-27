Salem Corporation illuminates Mahatma Gandhi Stadium with LED lights

November 27, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Salem

Officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the public met Mayor A. Ramachandran last week and sought installation of lights in the stadium. Within five days, 23 LED lights were installed, says Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj

M. Sabari

A total of 23 LED lights have been installed at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

The Salem Corporation has lit up the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here with LED lights much to the delight of the walkers and athletes who use the facility in the evenings.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) officials said that the stadium, which is maintained by the government, was established in 1972. As it is located close to the Collectorate, Four Roads, and Sankar Nagar, people go for walks in the mornings and evenings.

Between 6 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. every day, more than 500 walkers use the stadium. It is also used by the sportsmen who stay in the Sports Authority of India‘s (SAI) hostel, which is located on the stadium premises. The stadium has an athletic track, a football ground, volleyball and basketball courts. As there were no lights, athletes faced difficulties while practicing in the evenings. The issue was taken up with the Salem Corporation. “Considering the welfare and safety of athletes and walkers, the Salem Corporation provided LED light facilities at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh, and they were officially inaugurated on Saturday,” an SDAT official said.

R. Tamilarasan, a resident of Four Roads, said that earlier women found it difficult to use the facility in the evenings as there were no lights. It was also turning into a haven for anti-social elements after dusk. Now, LED light poles are installed at multiple locations throughout the stadium, providing adequate lighting, he said.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that last week SDAT officials and the public met Mayor A. Ramachandran and sought light facilities. Within five days, 23 LED lights were installed in the stadium. 

