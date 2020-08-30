Salem Corporation forms micro monitoring teams

The Salem Corporation has formed street level micro management monitoring teams to monitor COVID-19 containment measures and create awareness among the public at containment zones.

According to a release, the Corporation has formed 41 teams, including 176 staff and fieldworkers to monitor activities at containment zones. According to a release, the teams would refer persons with COVID-19 symptoms to fever camps and if the person tests positive, the patient would be referred to government hospitals for treatment.

Ten teams has been deployed in Sooramangalam, Hasthampatti, Kondalampatti zones and 11 in Ammapet, the release added.