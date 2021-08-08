Salem Corporation forms 70 teamsfor COVID-19 containment measures

Salem

08 August 2021 23:27 IST

The Salem Corporation has formed 70 teams as part of its measures to contain COVID-19 in its limits here.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said in a release that 70 teams with five members each have been formed to cover all wards in the civic body. The inter-departmental teams include police and revenue officials.

The teams will collect swab samples from persons who have come in contact with positive patients, set up containment zones where more than three cases have been reported and ensure supply of essential items in the containment zones.

The teams will also ensure that persons aged above 18 years in their respective areas have taken COVID-19 vaccination and make sure that people and businesses complied with COVID-19 protocols.