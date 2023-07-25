Salem Corporation fixes trade licence fee for manufacturing and commercial establishments

July 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation on Tuesday fixed annual trade licence fees for manufacturing and commercial establishments and passed a resolution at the council meeting. Stating that the fee is high, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillors staged a walkout from the council meeting.

According to the resolution, under the Schedule I category, a minimum of ₹ 2,500 and a maximum of ₹ 5,000 has been fixed as the annual trade licence fee for micro enterprises, ₹ 5,000–₹ 7,500 for small enterprises, ₹8,000–₹ 12,000 for medium enterprises, and ₹ 12,500–₹ 40,000 for other big enterprises. Under the Schedule II category, ₹ 800–₹15,000 has been fixed for shops and commercial establishments.

Under the Schedule III category, the Corporation has fixed ₹ 1,500–₹ 20,000 for hotels, canteens, and restaurants; ₹ 2,500–₹5,000 for hostels; ₹ 4,000–₹ 40,000 for lodges, mansions, guest houses, and service apartments, and ₹4,000–₹ 40,000 for marriage halls, banquet halls, or other similar public buildings.

Under Schedule IV, a fee of ₹ 2,500–₹ 40,000 has been fixed for private parking lots and shelters, and ₹2,500–₹ 25,000 for private slaughter houses.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) alleged that fee was too high. DMK councillors raised objection to this and a verbal duel broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors. Following this, AIADMK councillors walked out from the meeting.

Ward 44 Councillor Imayavarman (VCK) urged the civic body to display B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait in the Corporation office. Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that it was under consideration.

As per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement, the monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 was given to councillors at the meeting.

Councillors from Suramangalam, Ammapet, and Kondalampatti zones urged the civic body to complete the road and UGD work considering the upcoming temple festivals.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran.