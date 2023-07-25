HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Corporation fixes trade licence fee for manufacturing and commercial establishments

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillors stage a walkout from the council meeting stating that the fee is high

July 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK councillors staging a walkout from the Corporation council meeting in Salem on Tuesday.

AIADMK councillors staging a walkout from the Corporation council meeting in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Photo: Special arrangement.

The Salem Corporation on Tuesday fixed annual trade licence fees for manufacturing and commercial establishments and passed a resolution at the council meeting. Stating that the fee is high, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillors staged a walkout from the council meeting.

According to the resolution, under the Schedule I category, a minimum of ₹ 2,500 and a maximum of ₹ 5,000 has been fixed as the annual trade licence fee for micro enterprises, ₹ 5,000–₹ 7,500 for small enterprises, ₹8,000–₹ 12,000 for medium enterprises, and ₹ 12,500–₹ 40,000 for other big enterprises. Under the Schedule II category, ₹ 800–₹15,000 has been fixed for shops and commercial establishments.

Under the Schedule III category, the Corporation has fixed ₹ 1,500–₹ 20,000 for hotels, canteens, and restaurants; ₹ 2,500–₹5,000 for hostels; ₹ 4,000–₹ 40,000 for lodges, mansions, guest houses, and service apartments, and ₹4,000–₹ 40,000 for marriage halls, banquet halls, or other similar public buildings.

Under Schedule IV, a fee of ₹ 2,500–₹ 40,000 has been fixed for private parking lots and shelters, and ₹2,500–₹ 25,000 for private slaughter houses.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) alleged that fee was too high. DMK councillors raised objection to this and a verbal duel broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors. Following this, AIADMK councillors walked out from the meeting.

Ward 44 Councillor Imayavarman (VCK) urged the civic body to display B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait in the Corporation office. Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that it was under consideration.

As per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement, the monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 was given to councillors at the meeting.

Councillors from Suramangalam, Ammapet, and Kondalampatti zones urged the civic body to complete the road and UGD work considering the upcoming temple festivals.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.