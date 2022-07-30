Salem Corporation finalises five cooking centres to prepare breakfast for govt. schoolchildren

The scheme to benefit a total of 5,500 students studying in 55 schools

The community hall at Vidya Nagar in Ammapet in Salem that would be converted into a cooking centre for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The scheme to benefit a total of 5,500 students studying in 55 schools

A total of 55 government primary schools in the Salem Corporation will benefit from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for children studying in Classes I to V.

Apart from constructing a new cooking centre, the Corporation has decided to convert four community halls into cooking centres at a total cost of ₹ 96.30 lakh.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on the scheme, the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) instructed the Corporation in a communication to develop necessary infrastructure for the implementation of the scheme .

“The new cooking centre will be constructed at Ranga Nagar at a cost of ₹23.60 lakh. The community hall at Manakadu Court Road will be renovated at ₹ 19.50 lakh, the hall at Vidya Nagar at ₹ 17.10 lakh, the hall at Sundarar Street at ₹ 18.10 lakh, and the hall at Kathayamman Nagar at ₹18 lakh. A resolution in this regard was passed at the recent council meeting of the Salem Corporation,” the officials said.

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that renovation works had begun in the four locations and the construction of the cooking centre at Ranga Nagar would be completed in a month. Each centre would be provided two trucks to deliver the food. A total of 5,500 students in the Corporation would benefit under this scheme, Mr. Christuraj added.