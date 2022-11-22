Salem Corporation engages 560 domestic breeding checkers

November 22, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Salem Corporation has engaged 560 domestic breeding checkers to take up mosquito control steps in the district.

The workers would be egnaged in four zones Kondalampatti, Hasthampatti, Suramangalam and Ammapet till January 31, 2023. and they would be paid ₹ 429 as daily wage.

Of the 560 workers, ten were deployed for each zone to carry out health-related works, 30 to clean the storm water drainage, and 100 for each zone to identify the mosquito breeding sources and destroy them. In total, for each zone, 140 checkers were deployed to carry out these works.

Corporation officials said that earlier the domestic breeding checkers were paid ₹ 319 per day. But following their demands to increase their wage, the District Collector fixed ₹429 per day as their wage..