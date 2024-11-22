ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Corporation disconnects water connection to hospital

Published - November 22, 2024 06:47 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Corporation officials disconnected the drinking water connection to a hospital on Friday for non-payment of water charges and property tax for years.

In a release, the Corporation said that a private hospital was functioning on Tamil Sangam Road in Ward 29. This hospital owner failed to pay the property tax and water charges to the tune of ₹7.59 lakh for the past six years. The Corporation communicated officially to the hospital owner to pay the tax many times, but in vain. Following this, Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh directed Revenue Officer Suresh to disconnect the water connection to the hospital. Based on the direction, the officials disconnected the drinking water connection to the hospital. They also warned that stern action would be taken if the hospital failed to pay the pending dues soon.

