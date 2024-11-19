Salem Corporation demolishes encroachments near Pallapatti Lake

The Salem Corporation on Tuesday demolished encroachments in and around Pallapatti Lake, based on a Madras High Court order.

The Pallapatti Lake, spread over 44 acres in Salem city, was renovated at a cost of ₹35 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The work that started in 2019, was completed in 2023. In June 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the renovated lake for public use. But the pathways leading to the lake were encroached and a case was filed in the Madras High Court regarding the encroachment. The Court directed the Salem Corporation to remove the encroachments, and the Corporation began removing them in phases from last year.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Corporation workers demolished 13 houses that were constructed on the encroached land. More than 50 police personnel headed by an Assistant Commissioner, Aswini, were deployed in the locality.