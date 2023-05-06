ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Corporation decides to remove garbage at night

May 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Conservancy workers removing garbage on Jagirammapalayam Main Road in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation has decided to remove garbage in some places during the night as done in Chennai Corporation, on a trial basis.

The Corporation has 60 wards, which are divided into four zones: Ammapet, Hasthampatti, Suramangalam, and Kondalampatti. As per the 2011 census, it has a population of 9.66 lakh, 2.38 lakh residences, 25,457 commercial establishments, eight daily markets, and two bus stands. On a daily basis, it is estimated that the garbage generated is 550 tonnes. Of this, 319 tonnes is sent to micro composting centres and 25 tonnes of garbage is incinerated. The remaining waste is dumped in the Chettichavadi dump yard, which spreads over 100 acres.

Sanitary inspectors said that for garbage collection, the Corporation had 216 light commercial vehicles (LCV), 15 compactors, 11 tipper lorries, three dumper blazer trucks, seven mini tippers, and two hook loaders. A few months ago, under the 15th Central Finance Committee’s funds, 138 LCV mini tippers, four compactors, 600 compactor bins, and 5,200 HDPE bins were added to the fleet.

Recently, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj instructed the Health Department in the Corporation to carry out garbage cleaning works at night and to collect garbage door-to-door in the morning. Based on this, the civic body was now collecting garbage at night in a few areas, the sanitary inspectors added.

The Corporation health officials said that for the past two weeks, garbage was being collected at market areas at night on a trial basis. Soon, waste would be collected at important junctions across the city at night.

