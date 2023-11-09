Salem Corporation covers garbage vulnerable points with nets to prevent people from open dumping

November 09, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Salem Corporation has covered garbage vulnerable points in the city with nets to prevent people from dumping garbage in open places.

In Salem Corporation, 550 metric tonnes of garbage is generated a day. Of these, 319 metric tonnes were sent to micro composting centres and 25 tonnes are incinerated. The remaining garbage is dumped at the Chettichavadi dump yard. To keep the city clean and prevent the dumping of garbage, the civic body is taking various steps.

A few months ago, the Corporation started to identify the places where garbage was being dumped by the public and created awareness among people in the locality. But people again started to dump garbage in public places in many wards.

Following this, Salem Corporation cleaned the public places where garbage was dumped and covered them using nets. The Corporation also displayed a board warning that fine would be slapped on people who dumped garbage.

Salem Corporation City Health Officer Yoganand said, “we have identified 243 garbage vulnerable points in 60 wards. We have increased door-to-door garbage collection in these areas. We have also ensured garbage vehicles reach these areas on time in the morning and collect garbage from the residents. Now, of the 243 points, garbage dumping stopped in 48 places. The Corporation is also imposing fines on people who dump garbage, ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000, Mr. Yoganand added.

