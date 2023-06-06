Salem Corporation Council passes resolution seeking to rename old bus stand, Bose Maidan and Nehru auditorium after Karunanidhi

June 06, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

The Salem Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution requesting the Municipal Administration Department to change the name of the Old Bus Stand as Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam or Dr. Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam and the Nehru auditorium as Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Nehru Auditorium or Dr. Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Nehru Auditorium.

Likewise, the Bose Maidan can be renamed as Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Bose Maidan or Dr. Kalaignar Nootrandu Vizha-2023 Bose Maidan. .

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting.

Welcoming the resolution, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi (Congress) wanted to know whether the name of Nehru auditorium would be changed. The Corporation officials clarified it would not be changed.

, Suramangalam zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiyamudhan (DMK) wanted a banner containing the life history of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi placed near the Anna Park where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to unveil the statue of Karunanidhi. He also suggested installing the statue of the DMK leader at the entrance of the Pallapatti lake that was renovated at a cost of ₹ 35 crore and the park in the lake be named after the leader. .

When the member found fault with the civic body for not providing basic facilities at the wellness centre in Ward 24, his party councillors entered into a verbal duel with him.

G. Kumaravel (DMK) said that it was unfortunate that the DMK zonal chairman was criticising the Corporation’s work.

When Mr. Kalaiyamudhan started to speak, the Mayor intervened and said it was not right to address while a resolution was passed. But Mr. Kalaiyamudhan continued his speech. Immediately, the Mayor announced that the meeting had ended.

Staging a walkout from the meeting., the AIADMK councillors wanted the old bus stand, Bose Maidan and Nehru auditorium named after former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami since it was he who initiated the projects.