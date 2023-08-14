Salem Corporation conservancy workers protest against transfers

August 14, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Opposing the Corporation’s move to transfer conservancy workers in all the 60 wards, a section of workers, under the banner Tamil Nadu Thuimai Tholilalar Sangam, staged a sit-in-protest in front of the Corporation Central Office here on Monday.

Workers said transfer orders, dated August 12, 2023, were issued to them that is against the assurance given by the Corporation Commissioner C. Balachander. They said transfer orders were against the welfare of the workers as it is done without consultations. They wanted the orders to be cancelled immediately. Workers wanted the civic body to hold a meeting and transfer workers based on ward and zone wise so that workers welfare is protected. They also wanted sufficient time to be given for conducting the meeting. As they continued their protest, officials held talks with them and pacified them.

There are 1,034 permanent conservancy workers in the corporation and a transfer counselling was conducted on August 11 and 12.

