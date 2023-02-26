Salem Corporation completes construction of 28 urban health and wellness centres

February 26, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation has completed the construction of 28 urban health and wellness centres across the city and works for four more centres are nearing completion.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that 700 urban health and wellness centres would be opened across the State. Salem city was sanctioned 32 centres at ₹ 8 crore and the works started last year for the centres at places including Kondalampatti, Suramangalam, Alagapuram, Chinna Tirupathi, and Ammapet.

Salem city already has 16 urban primary health centres.

Corporation health officials said the centres would cater to pregnant women, infants and people suffering from blood pressure and diabetes. Each centre would have a doctor, a sanitary inspector, a nurse, and an assistant. They will be recruited by the District Health officials on a contract basis. The centres will function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

District Health officials said that of the 35 centres announced for the district, 32 were within the Corporation limits and one centre each in Attur, Mettur, and Edappadi municipalities.

The officials said that Mr. Stalin would soon open these centres via video conferencing.