Salem Corporation Commissioner tells people not to dump plastic waste in drains

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj appealed to the public not to dump waste and discarded plastic items in drains and water channels.

In a release, Mr. Christuraj said dumping of waste and disposable plastic items in drains and water channels blocked the flow of sewage and water. It caused several health hazards as well. As instructed by the Mayor, CCTV cameras had been installed at various places to check dumping of plastic waste into drains. The Commissioner also warned against dumping waste in vacant plots.

He advised the public to hand over the waste to conservancy workers during door-to-door collection or dump them in waste bins. He warned that legal action would be taken against violators under Public Health Act.