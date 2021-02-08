Salem Corporation Commissioner takes vaccine

Salem

Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran took first shot of COVID-19 vaccination here on Monday.

Mr. Ravichandran took the vaccine at Kumarasamipatti Urban Primary Health Centre.

As many as 13positive cases were reported in Salem on Monday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported, two patients have returned from Coimbatore and Perambalur.

Erode district reported 17 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,526. While 10 persons were discharged, 183 persons continue to be under treatment.