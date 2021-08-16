Salem Corporation Commissioner inspects Smart City works

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the progress of Smart City works at Ammapet here on Monday.

He inspected the construction works for three new overhead water tanks at Vidya Nagar, Narayana Nagar and Ayyasami park. According to officials, pipeline would be set up for 105 km from the overhead tanks for continuous water supply to respective areas. Inspecting the works, Mr. Christuraj advised officials to complete works at the earliest.

He also also inspected progress of road works under Smart Cities Mission at Kamaraj Nagar and MGR Nagar where roads are being laid at a cost of ₹55 lakh. The Corporation Commissioner visited various residential areas and reviewed action taken on public petition regarding the constructing roads and drains here.