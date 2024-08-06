Salem Corporation comes under severe criticism for paying ₹49 lakh every month for pipeline maintenance

The Salem Corporation has faced criticism for spending ₹49 lakh each month to operate and maintain pipelines and motors for the Salem-Mettur dedicated drinking water scheme.

The drinking water scheme supplies water from the Cauvery River to residents in 60 wards, and the operation and maintenance of the supply system were outsourced to a private firm. After the contract period for the firm ended last year, the civic body has been temporarily assigning operational tasks to another company at a cost of ₹49 lakh per month.

N. Yadhavamoorthy, Opposition leader at the Salem Corporation, said that every three years, the Corporation signs a contract with a private firm to carry out the operation and maintenance of pipelines and motors. “Since November last year, after the previous contract expired, the Corporation has been paying ₹48.26 lakh per month to a private firm, which increased to ₹49 lakh from May this year. This is a significant amount spent by the Corporation in the name of maintenance. It means the local body is spending ₹1 crore every two months from the drinking water fund,” he added.

Alleging fund misappropriation, Mr. Yadhavamoorthy claimed the Corporation believed it could spend money without any accountability. “On behalf of the AIADMK, we demand a committee to be constituted with all party councillors to inquire into these allegations,” he said.

Denying the allegations, Salem Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran stated that to carry out operations and maintenance properly, the Corporation issued an order on a temporary basis. A tender will soon be floated for operation and maintenance, and the cost will be reduced, he added.